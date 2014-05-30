Match ends, England 3, Peru 0.
England 3-0 Peru
-
England stepped up their preparations for the World Cup in Brazil next month with victory over Peru at Wembley.
Peru were selected for this occasion to offer a taste of South American opposition, and it was a win that was not without its anxious moments before Roy Hodgson's side exerted their authority.
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge struck a superb opener to give England a first-half lead, and central defensive duo Gary Cahill and Phil Jagielka took advantage of corners from Leighton Baines to give the scoreline a convincing look.
England boss Roy Hodgson will have been pleased Wayne Rooney was able to play 65 minutes in his first game for a month after a groin injury, while he also gave a debut to young Everton defender John Stones.
He will have been less happy about a very average Peru side creating opportunities, with keeper Joe Hart forced to save well from Jean Deza and Luis Ramirez in the opening 45 minutes.
Hodgson gave Manchester United's Danny Welbeck a start ahead of Raheem Sterling, while he also operated with the central midfield partnership of Liverpool duo Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.
It was hardly a vintage display but this was more about being part of Hodgson's learning process as the squad prepares to head to Miami on Sunday for the next phase of their build-up before the World Cup opener against Italy in Manaus on 14 June.
Hodgson picked a strong side but there was the unquestionable feel of a warm-up about a low-key first half in which England enjoyed plenty of possession but were met by massed ranks of Peruvian defenders.
In a rare Peru break, Hart showed great athleticism to save Deza's shot when it took a deflection off Jagielka after Rooney had conceded possession cheaply.
Sturridge's first half had been mixed but he made up for dragging a good chance across the face of goal and wide by giving England the lead in spectacular fashion in the 33rd minute.
He received a throw in from Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson before turning and curling a fine left-foot finish high beyond the stretching Peru keeper Raul Fernandez.
England, despite dominating, were given another scare just before half-time when Johnson played Ramirez onside and Hart needed to be off his line quickly to avert the danger.
Deza was showing plenty of ambition when he got within shooting range and he had Hart scrambling back with one effort from 35 yards that was only inches over the bar.
Hodgson made a change after 64 minutes when Jack Wilshere replaced Gerrard - and England wrapped up the win seconds later as Cahill rose to head in a corner from Baines.
And Cahill's central defensive partner Jagielka was also on the mark as England added a third five minutes later when another Baines corner caused a mix-up in Peru's defence and the Everton captain reacted first to score.
In among a host of substitutions, there was a big moment for Everton's Stones, who has just turned 20, when he came on for his debut as a replacement for Baines.
The closing stages were simply a case of England surviving unscathed.
Line-ups
England
- 1Hart
- 2Johnson
- 3BainesSubstituted forStonesat 75'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 5Cahill
- 6JagielkaSubstituted forSmallingat 73'minutes
- 20LallanaSubstituted forMilnerat 73'minutes
- 4GerrardBooked at 30minsSubstituted forWilshereat 64'minutes
- 9SturridgeSubstituted forBarkleyat 82'minutes
- 10RooneySubstituted forSterlingat 66'minutes
- 11Welbeck
Substitutes
- 7Wilshere
- 8Lampard
- 12Smalling
- 13Foster
- 17Milner
- 18Lambert
- 19Sterling
- 21Barkley
- 22Forster
- 24Stones
- 25Flanagan
Peru
- 1Fernández
- 17AdvinculaSubstituted forVelardeat 78'minutes
- 19Yotún
- 4Callens
- 2Rodríguez
- 15RamosSubstituted forRiojasat 68'minutes
- 22DezaSubstituted forRuidíazat 66'minutes
- 23Ballón
- 20RamírezSubstituted forHurtadoat 60'minutes
- 8CruzadoBooked at 27mins
- 18CarrilloSubstituted forFloresat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gambetta
- 7Hurtado
- 9Ruidíaz
- 12Forsyth
- 13Velarde
- 16Trauco
- 21Gallese
- 24Flores
- 25Riojas
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 3, Peru 0.
Corner, England. Conceded by Paolo Hurtado.
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Hansell Riojas.
Hand ball by Yoshimar Yotún (Peru).
Foul by Raheem Sterling (England).
Hansell Riojas (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Edison Flores replaces André Carrillo.
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Ross Barkley replaces Daniel Sturridge.
Foul by Chris Smalling (England).
Rinaldo Cruzado (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Milner (England).
Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Mario Velarde replaces Luis Advincula.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, England. John Stones replaces Leighton Baines.
Corner, England. Conceded by Alexander Callens.
Jack Wilshere (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Carrillo (Peru).
Substitution
Substitution, England. James Milner replaces Adam Lallana.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Chris Smalling replaces Phil Jagielka.
Corner, England. Conceded by Hansell Riojas.
Goal!
Goal! England 3, Peru 0. Phil Jagielka (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Alexander Callens.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Hansell Riojas replaces Christian Ramos.
Adam Lallana (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Carrillo (Peru).
Substitution
Substitution, England. Raheem Sterling replaces Wayne Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Raul Ruidíaz replaces Jean Deza.
Goal!
Goal! England 2, Peru 0. Gary Cahill (England) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jack Wilshere replaces Steven Gerrard.
Corner, England. Conceded by Alexander Callens.
Attempt blocked. Jean Deza (Peru) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Carrillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Paolo Hurtado replaces Luis Ramírez.
Attempt missed. Luis Ramírez (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by André Carrillo.
Foul by Adam Lallana (England).
Luis Ramírez (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England. Conceded by Alexander Callens.