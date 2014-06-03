Match ends, Brazil 4, Panama 0.
Brazil 4-0 Panama
-
- From the section Football
Neymar produced a standout performance as he scored and provided an assist to help World Cup hosts Brazil ease to a comfortable victory in a friendly against Panama.
The Barcelona forward curled home a free-kick before Dani Alves poked in a second during the first half.
Brazil scored again soon after the restart when Hulk fired in from Neymar's backheel.
Chelsea's Willian turned in Maxwell's pass late on for Brazil's fourth.
Panama's Gabriel Gomez appeared to have been sent off soon after for handball inside the area, but the referee quickly reversed his red card and gave a free kick the other way.
There was still time for Neymar to go close to scoring his second of the game when he raced goalwards before despatching a shot from the edge of the area, but his effort flew just wide.
Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari fielded a strong side in what was their first of two friendlies ahead of the World Cup. As well as the likes of goalscorers Neymar and Alves, Chelsea's Oscar and Fluminense striker Fred also featured.
They play Serbia in their final warm-up game on Friday, before facing Croatia in the World Cup opener on 12 June.
Brazil then have further Group A games against Mexico and Cameroon.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 12Soares De Espindola
- 2Alves da SilvaSubstituted forSisenandoat 45'minutes
- 6MarceloSubstituted forCabelino Andradeat 45'minutes
- 17Dias
- 4David LuizBooked at 11minsSubstituted forAdriano Bussat 70'minutes
- 13Costa Santos
- 7Vieira de Souza
- 16Santos do NascimentoSubstituted forde Carvalho Andrade Limaat 45'minutes
- 9Chaves GuedesSubstituted forde Assis Silvaat 61'minutes
- 11OscarSubstituted forWillianat 63'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1de Oliveira Galvao
- 14Cabelino Andrade
- 15Adriano Buss
- 18de Carvalho Andrade Lima
- 19Willian
- 20Bernard
- 21de Assis Silva
- 22Bagy
- 23Sisenando
Panama
- 1McFarlaneSubstituted forCalderónat 57'minutes
- 13Machado
- 14CarrollSubstituted forRodríguezat 67'minutes
- 6GómezBooked at 68mins
- 5R TorresSubstituted forCummingsat 59'minutes
- 23Baloy
- 17Muñoz
- 11CooperBooked at 44minsSubstituted forG Torresat 56'minutes
- 18TejadaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNurseat 45'minutes
- 21Henríquez
- 19QuinteroSubstituted forJimenezat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Parris
- 3Cummings
- 4Rodríguez
- 9G Torres
- 10Barahona
- 12Calderón
- 15Chen
- 16Jimenez
- 20Nurse
- Referee:
- Raúl Orosco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Panama 0.
Foul by Henrique (Brazil).
Roberto Nurse (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maicon.
Foul by Dante (Brazil).
Roberto Nurse (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jô (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jô.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Willian.
Foul by Jô (Brazil).
Felipe Baloy (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hernanes (Brazil).
Roberto Nurse (Panama) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maicon (Brazil).
Gabriel Gómez (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Henrique (Brazil) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Willian (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amilcar Henríquez (Panama).
Attempt saved. Roberto Nurse (Panama) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Gómez with a cross.
Jairo Jimenez went off injured after Panama had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jairo Jimenez (Panama) because of an injury.
Offside, Brazil. Willian tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Dante (Brazil).
Nicolás Muñoz (Panama) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Hulk (Brazil).
Foul by Hernanes (Brazil).
Nicolás Muñoz (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 4, Panama 0. Willian (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwell.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Carlos Rodríguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Henrique replaces David Luiz.
Attempt saved. Hulk (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Booking
Gabriel Gómez (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Gómez (Panama).
Substitution
Substitution, Panama. Carlos Rodríguez replaces Nahil Carroll.
Attempt missed. Maxwell (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maicon.
Hernanes (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amilcar Henríquez (Panama).