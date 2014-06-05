World Cup 2014: Argentina beat Trinidad & Tobago in friendly

From the section

Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in a World Cup warm-up match in Buenos Aires.

Captain Lionel Messi missed several first-half chances before striker Rodrigo Palacio headed the home side ahead immediately before the break.

Messi, who has scored only once in two World Cup tournaments, then hit the post with a free-kick but Javier Mascherano tapped in the rebound.

And Maxi Rodriguez scored from a tight angle to complete the victory.

"We finished strongly, Trinidad and Tobago were opponents who closed up at the back like some teams in the group will do at the World Cup," said Messi, who opposition midfielder Ataullah Guerra bowed to before the match.

Argentina play a final warm-up match at home to Slovenia in La Plata on Saturday before opening their World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, 15 June.

Iran and Nigeria complete their World Cup group.