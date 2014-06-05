Match ends, Argentina 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0.
World Cup 2014: Argentina beat Trinidad & Tobago in friendly
Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in a World Cup warm-up match in Buenos Aires.
Captain Lionel Messi missed several first-half chances before striker Rodrigo Palacio headed the home side ahead immediately before the break.
Messi, who has scored only once in two World Cup tournaments, then hit the post with a free-kick but Javier Mascherano tapped in the rebound.
And Maxi Rodriguez scored from a tight angle to complete the victory.
"We finished strongly, Trinidad and Tobago were opponents who closed up at the back like some teams in the group will do at the World Cup," said Messi, who opposition midfielder Ataullah Guerra bowed to before the match.
Argentina play a final warm-up match at home to Slovenia in La Plata on Saturday before opening their World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, 15 June.
Iran and Nigeria complete their World Cup group.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 1Romero
- 3Campagnaro
- 16Rojo
- 14MascheranoSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
- 17Fernández
- 15DemichelisSubstituted forBasantaat 45'minutes
- 7Di MaríaSubstituted forPérezat 63'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 5GagoSubstituted forBigliaat 45'minutes
- 18PalacioSubstituted forFernándezat 76'minutes
- 10Messi
- 22LavezziSubstituted forRodríguezat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Garay
- 4Zabaleta
- 6Biglia
- 8Pérez
- 9Higuaín
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Orión
- 13Fernández
- 19Álvarez
- 20Agüero
- 21Andujar
- 23Basanta
T'dad & Tobago
- 21Williams
- 2Hoyte
- 4Bateau
- 14BoucaudBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGeorgeat 71'minutes
- 19MitchellBooked at 49minsSubstituted forHoyteat 71'minutes
- 12Marshall
- 23Peltier
- 8HylandBooked at 37mins
- 7GuerraSubstituted forMolinoat 60'minutes
- 9JonesSubstituted forPlazaat 77'minutes
- 3JonesSubstituted forWinchesterat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Phillip
- 5George
- 6Abu Bakr
- 10Molino
- 11Plaza
- 13Winchester
- 15Gonzales
- 16Joseph
- 17Hoyte
- 18Theobald
- 20Caesar
- Referee:
- Daniel Fedorczuk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
