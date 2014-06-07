World Cup 2014: Mexico 0-1 Portugal

Injured Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was again forced to sit out a World Cup warm-up match as his side earned a late win against Mexico.

The Real Madrid attacker, 29, is suffering with tendinosis in his knee and also missed the draw with Greece.

Bruno Alves's 93rd-minute header gave Portugal a win over their fellow World Cup finalists.

Portugal coach Paulo Bento said he "does not know" if Ronaldo will be fit for their World Cup opener on 16 June.

The Portuguese begin their campaign in Brazil against Germany, before matches against Group D rivals USA and Ghana.

Ronaldo's final chance to prove his fitness before the tournament comes in a warm-up game against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.