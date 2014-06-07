International Friendlies
Mexico0Portugal1

World Cup 2014: Mexico 0-1 Portugal

Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves celebrate

Injured Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was again forced to sit out a World Cup warm-up match as his side earned a late win against Mexico.

The Real Madrid attacker, 29, is suffering with tendinosis in his knee and also missed the draw with Greece.

Bruno Alves's 93rd-minute header gave Portugal a win over their fellow World Cup finalists.

Portugal coach Paulo Bento said he "does not know" if Ronaldo will be fit for their World Cup opener on 16 June.

The Portuguese begin their campaign in Brazil against Germany, before matches against Group D rivals USA and Ghana.

Ronaldo's final chance to prove his fitness before the tournament comes in a warm-up game against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Mexico

  • 1J CoronaSubstituted forOchoaat 45'minutes
  • 22AguilarBooked at 45mins
  • 2Rodríguez
  • 4Márquez
  • 15Moreno
  • 7Layun
  • 6HerreraBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAquinoat 85'minutes
  • 23Vázquez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forFabiánat 78'minutes
  • 19PeraltaSubstituted forPulidoat 78'minutes
  • 10G dos SantosSubstituted forHernándezat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Salcido
  • 5Reyes
  • 8Fabián
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Pulido
  • 12Talavera
  • 13Ochoa
  • 14Hernández
  • 16Ponce
  • 17Brizuela
  • 20Aquino
  • 21Peña

Portugal

  • 1Dos Reis Carvalho
  • 21da Silva PereiraBooked at 74minsSubstituted forAmorimat 80'minutes
  • 14NetoBooked at 79mins
  • 2Bruno AlvesBooked at 53mins
  • 19Almeida
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 4Veloso
  • 5da Silva CoentrãoSubstituted forFerreira da Silvaat 76'minutes
  • 10Vieira de FreitasSubstituted forVarelaat 58'minutes
  • 11Macedo LopesSubstituted forPostigaat 64'minutes
  • 17Almeida da Cunha

Substitutes

  • 6William Carvalho
  • 9Pereira de Almeida
  • 12Rui Patrício
  • 13Moreira da Costa
  • 15Ferreira da Silva
  • 18Varela
  • 20Amorim
  • 23Postiga
Referee:
Jeffrey Solis
Attendance:
56,292

Match Stats

Home TeamMexicoAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Mexico 0, Portugal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mexico 0, Portugal 1.

Goal!

Goal! Mexico 0, Portugal 1. Bruno Alves (Portugal) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Marco Fabián (Mexico).

Hélder Postiga (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Fabián (Mexico).

Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marco Fabián (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Silvestre Varela (Portugal).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match André Almeida (Portugal) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marco Fabián (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Alan Pulido (Mexico) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Hernández.

José Juan Vázquez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafa (Portugal).

Substitution

Substitution, Mexico. Javier Aquino replaces Héctor Herrera.

Marco Fabián (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).

Attempt blocked. Nani (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Veloso.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Paul Aguilar.

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Héctor Herrera (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (Mexico).

Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Silvestre Varela.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Rubén Amorim replaces João Pereira.

Booking

Luís Neto (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Fabián (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luís Neto (Portugal).

Substitution

Substitution, Mexico. Alan Pulido replaces Oribe Peralta.

Substitution

Substitution, Mexico. Marco Fabián replaces Andrés Guardado.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Rafa replaces Fábio Coentrão.

Attempt missed. Héctor Herrera (Mexico) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Rafael Márquez (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

João Pereira (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Miguel Layún (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by João Pereira (Portugal).

Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pereira with a cross.

Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Eduardo.

Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th June 2014

Top Stories

Related to this story