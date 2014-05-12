Austin steers QPR to play-off final

Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlie Austin scored twice as QPR came from behind to claim a 2-1 extra-time win over Wigan and take their place against Derby in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on 24 May.

James Perch scored the first goal of the tie when he converted James McClean's left-wing cross.

Gary Caldwell fouled Junior Hoilett for the penalty that led to Austin equalising for Rangers.

Austin then poked home the winner from close range early in extra-time.