As the 2014 World Cup draws nearer, BBC Sport looks back on some memorable matches during qualification.

Colombia produce a fantastic comeback against Chile, that ended 3-3, and qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup - the first time they have qualified for a World Cup since France 1998.

Colombia kick off their World Cup campaign against Greece on Saturday 14 June.

