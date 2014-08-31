BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Colombia 3-3 Chile in qualifying
Qualifying moments: Colombia 3-3 Chile
As the 2014 World Cup draws nearer, BBC Sport looks back on some memorable matches during qualification.
Colombia produce a fantastic comeback against Chile, that ended 3-3, and qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup - the first time they have qualified for a World Cup since France 1998.
Colombia kick off their World Cup campaign against Greece on Saturday 14 June.