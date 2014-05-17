Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Match ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Atletico Madrid won La Liga for the first time since 1996 by securing a draw in a pulsating match at Barcelona.
Striker Diego Costa went off injured for Atletico early on and Barcelona capitalised as Alexis Sanchez smashed in a superb opener.
Atletico came out strong in the second half as David Villa hit the post before Diego Godin headed an equaliser.
Barcelona would have won the title with a win and Dani Alves went close with a fierce drive, but Atletico held on.
The final whistle was greeted by wild celebrations from the Atletico players and coaching staff, while the entire Nou Camp stood to applaud Diego Simeone's side as they finally ended the Barcelona-Real Madrid duopoly in Spanish football.
The draw meant Atletico finished first with 90 points, three ahead of Barcelona and Real.
|Final La Liga table
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Points
|Atletico
|38
|28
|6
|4
|90
|Barcelona
|38
|27
|6
|5
|87
|Real Madrid
|38
|27
|6
|5
|87
It completed what has been a superb season for Atletico, which has seen them take victory at city rivals Real, as well as win nine league games in succession to go top of the table in March.
Their run faltered slightly towards the end, as they lost to Levante and drew at home to Malaga, but they went into the game against Barcelona knowing a point would be enough to win the title.
If that gave Atletico players any psychological advantage, it was swiftly eradicated when Simeone's side lost two of their key players inside the opening 20 minutes.
Their first casualty was Costa. The striker, with 27 goals in the league this season, had only just returned to the side after missing last week's draw with Malaga, and he lasted just 14 minutes before his hamstring went after a brief sprint.
Costa limped off in tears and just seven minutes later it got worse for the visitors. Arda Turan, so often the creator of Atletico's better moves this season, landed on his back awkwardly when challenging for possession and he too was unable to continue.
To Atletico's credit, they did not let that double blow disrupt them as they managed to keep Barcelona at arm's length, whilst also threatening occasionally themselves.
Atletico's Tiago directed a header over the bar from Koke's inviting cross, before Pedro missed with a similar attempt for Barcelona soon after.
There had barely been a shot on target in the first half hour but it was a moment of brilliance from Sanchez that gave Barcelona the lead.
Cesc Fabregas curled a ball into the box for Lionel Messi who, with his back to goal, chested the ball into the path of an onrushing Sanchez, who smashed a first time effort from the tightest of angles just inside the top right of the Atletico goal.
The half-time whistle provided Simeone the chance to offer words of encouragement to his players, and whatever he said evidently worked as the visitors made a storming start to the second half.
Villa's shot on the turn struck the post, before the former Barcelona striker saw a low, left-footed effort saved by Pinto, but their pressure paid dividends just five minutes after the restart when Gabi whipped a corner into the middle of the area where Godin rose highest to send a bullet header low into the back of the net.
Barcelona needed to regain the initiative if they were to successfully defend the league title and the balance of play quickly swung back in their favour, with the visitors seemingly content to soak up pressure and try and hit the hosts on the counter.
Messi, quiet for large periods of the game, had the ball in the net midway through the second half, but the Argentine's effort was ruled offside, before Alves struck a shot from distance that seemed destined for the top corner, only for Atletico keeper Thibaut Courtois to react superbly to push the ball over his goal.
The Atletico players held their nerve to keep Barcelona at bay in the final 10 minutes before the final whistle confirmed their status as league champions.
With one trophy secured, Simeone will now switch his attention to the Champions League, with Atletico taking on Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, 24 May.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 13Pinto Colorado
- 22Alves da Silva
- 21Correia
- 16BusquetsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSongat 57'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 5mins
- 14MascheranoBooked at 90mins
- 4FábregasSubstituted forHernándezat 77'minutes
- 8Iniesta
- 10MessiBooked at 45mins
- 9Sánchez
- 7PedroSubstituted forNeymarat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hernández
- 11Neymar
- 15Bartra
- 17Song
- 18Alba
- 20Tello
- 25Olazábal Paredes
Atl Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 20Torres Belén
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 69mins
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 23Miranda
- 2GodínBooked at 36mins
- 10TuranSubstituted forGarcia Escuderoat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Cardoso MendesBooked at 37mins
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forLópez Álvarezat 16'minutesSubstituted forSosaat 72'minutes
- 9Villa
- 6Koke
Substitutes
- 1Aranzubia
- 4Suárez
- 7López Álvarez
- 8Garcia Escudero
- 12Alderweireld
- 21Ribas da Cunha
- 24Sosa
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 96,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Miranda.
Booking
Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
José Sosa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona).
Tiago (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Sosa (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Adriano.
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xavi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Filipe Luis.
Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Villa (Atlético de Madrid).
Adriano (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Sosa (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Xavi replaces Francesc Fábregas.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Gabi.
Booking
Alexandre Song (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Alexandre Song (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Sosa replaces Adrián.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesc Fábregas.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesc Fábregas.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.