World Cup team profile: Ivory Coast
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
Watch BBC Sport's profile of Ivory Coast ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Salomon Kalou's winner against Senegal in the play-offs sent the African side into their third consecutive World Cup.
Ivory Coast harbour some very talented players including the country's all-time goal scorer Didier Drogba and Manchester City's powerhouse Yaya Toure.
They will compete in Group C with Colombia, Greece and Japan.