World Cup team profile: Ivory Coast

Watch BBC Sport's profile of Ivory Coast ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Salomon Kalou's winner against Senegal in the play-offs sent the African side into their third consecutive World Cup.

Ivory Coast harbour some very talented players including the country's all-time goal scorer Didier Drogba and Manchester City's powerhouse Yaya Toure.

They will compete in Group C with Colombia, Greece and Japan.

