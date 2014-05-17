FA Cup: Steve Bruce hails 'magnificent' Hull City players

Hull City manager Steve Bruce said he was proud of his "magnificent" players for pushing Arsenal all the way in a pulsating FA Cup final.

Hull went 2-0 up inside eight minutes but finished up losing 3-2 in extra time to Aaron Ramsey's winning goal.

"In terms of effort, endeavour and determination you couldn't fault them to a man," Bruce told ITV.

"Proud? Of course I am. They were magnificent. They've given everything, but in the end we just fell short."

Did you know? It was Hull City's first appearance in an FA Cup final - they became the 57th different side to play in the final of the competition

Early goals from James Chester and Curtis Davies had Hull dreaming of winning their first major trophy, but a Santi Cazorla free-kick and Laurent Koscielny's scrambled goal forced extra time.

Ramsey's neat finish with 11 minutes remaining crowned Arsenal's victory.

Bruce admitted to gripes over the first two goals, but gave credit to Arsenal for a remarkable fightback.

"Whether it is a free-kick for Cazorla, I am not so sure and then for their second goal, it is not a corner but a goal-kick, and while I don't think it is the time to whinge, these things cost you.

"I always believe your name is on the Cup, and at one stage, I really thought ours was going to be.

"But all credit to Arsenal, congratulations to them. They were under enormous pressure and have come back from a position when I thought they were down and out.

"We came so close to winning the Cup, but it was just not meant to be and just not our day."