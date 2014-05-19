Rochdale goalkeeper Steve Collis signs new two-year contract

Rochdale player-coach Steve Collis has extended his stay at Spotland by signing a new two-year deal with the promoted League Two club.

Goalkeeper Collis, 33, has been with Dale since January 2013, when he was one of manager Keith Hill's first signings on his return to the club.

Bench duty Rochdale keeper-coach Steve Collis has made just 92 league appearances (six of them as substitute) in his 15-year career with his 10 previous clubs.

He is still to make his Dale debut, 16 months on from his arrival at Spotland.

His last league appearance came more than three years ago - for Northampton at Stockport.

Collis is still to complete 100 career league appearances after a 15-year professional career which started at Barnet and has also taken in Nottingham Forest, Yeovil, Aldershot, Southend United, Crewe Alexandra, Bristol City, Torquay United, Peterborough United, Northampton Town and Macclesfield Town.