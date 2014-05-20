Adebayo Akinfenwa: Gillingham striker turns down new deal

Adebayo Akinfenwa has turned down a new contract at Gillingham and has left the League One club.

The 32-year-old striker, who scored 10 goals in 34 league appearances in 2013-14, was offered a new deal last week.

"Sadly we have been unable to agree terms on a new deal," Gills manager Peter Taylor told the club website.

"I have the utmost respect for Bayo; he has been a superb ambassador for Gillingham and scored some very important goals for us last season."

He added: "He has been a model professional, a great character to have around the place and I have very much enjoyed working with him."

Akinfenwa had a one-season spell at Priestfield in 2010-11, when he scored 11 goals in 46 games, and re-joined the Kent club last summer after being released by Northampton.