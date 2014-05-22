Harry Redknapp's grandson signs for AFC Bournemouth

The grandson of former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp has been signed by the Cherries' academy.

Harry Redknapp Jr, eight, was spotted playing for local side Moordown.

Described as "direct, strong and a good little goalscorer" by technical development officer Matty Holmes, his uncle Jamie also played for the club.

"I'm really pleased for little Harry - he likes his football," current QPR boss Redknapp told BBC South Today.

The fact he comes from a footballing family background, we feel he has a great chance of progressing in our system and that's why we have offered him a contract Matty Holmes AFC Bournemouth technical development officer

Redknapp Sr, who was manager of the Cherries for nine years, was delighted to see his grandson continue the family tradition at the club.

"Bournemouth has got a smashing little academy down there, so it's good for him," he said.

"It's a good little club and I'm really pleased - hopefully he'll develop and who knows what will happen. The main thing is that he enjoys himself.

"They've got some good coaches down there. Matty Holmes is someone I know because I signed him when he was 15 - it's kind of come full circle. It's a good bunch down there."

Redknapp Jr, who was also wanted by Southampton's academy, was spotted by Bournemouth talent scout Andy Penney, who runs the rule over seven and eight-year-old footballers in Dorset.

He said it was a proud day to see him signed by the academy, adding: "It's very good news - I take a lot of pleasure from it."

Penney told BBC Sport: "He's come on a lot. He's improved his technique, control and awareness and hopefully he will go the same way as Jamie."

Holmes told the club website: "The fact he comes from a footballing family background, we feel he has a great chance of progressing in our system and that's why we have offered him a contract."

The club have also announced the academy signing of goalkeeper Mack Allen - grandson of former England World Cup winner Alan Ball.