England's 2014 Fifa World Cup hotel and training base in pictures 24 May 2014 From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup It attracts unflattering comments on holiday review website TripAdvisor, but the Royal Tulip Hotel in the neighbourhood of Sao Conrado in Rio de Janeiro is the World Cup home for Roy Hodgson and his England squad Lush turf and a mountain backdrop looks a perfect setting for the training pitch where England's players will be put through their paces After tough workouts on the training pitch what better way to relax than a cooling dip in the hotel swimming pool, but no splashing If they get the chance England's players can soak up the sun on Praia de Fora, one of Rio's most secluded and beautiful beaches Sugar Loaf Mountain provides a magnificent backdrop to the Urca military base (Forte de Urca) in Rio where England's players will be preparing for games against Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica He shoots, he scores - hitting the net will become part of daily routine for Wayne Rooney and England's strikers at their training ground The hotel houses a hamburger and hot dog bar which is open until 01:00 and will give England's nutritionist nightmares if the players come calling England manager Roy Hodgson may choose to deliver wise words in a formal business setting in the conference room at England's hotel The President of Iran, Beyonce's entourage and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose are previous high profile guests to have stayed at the Royal Tulip