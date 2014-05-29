World Cup 2014: Rooney, Drogba, Toure, Fabregas, reveal dreams

My World Cup Dream is a video series featuring some of the world's best footballers, including Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Cesc Fabregas, Tim Cahill, Paul Pogba, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Diego Forlan.

Each gives a personal insight into what playing a World Cup in Brazil means - and what the ultimate dream really is, whether it's scoring a hat-trick in the final, or simply reaching the second round.

Wayne Rooney

England striker Wayne Rooney says his World Cup dream is to entertain the fans and make his country proud.

Cesc Fabregas

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas says his World Cup dream is to score the winning goal in the final of this year's competition.

Yaya Toure

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure says it would be a "dream" for an African team to play in the final of the World Cup.

Didier Drogba

Ivorian striker Didier Drogba says his World Cup Dream is to win the tournament and take the trophy back home to the Ivory Coast.

Diego Forlan

Diego Forlan says it would be a dream to go all the way at what could be his final World Cup for Uruguay.

Tim Cahill

Australia's all-time leading goal scorer Tim Cahill says his World Cup dream is to win every game in the group stage.

Kevin Prince-Boateng

Ghanaian playmaker Kevin Prince Boateng's World Cup dream is to play against Germany in the final.

Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba says his World Cup dream is to score a hat-trick and win the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz

Iran's head coach Carlos Queiroz's World Cup dream is for his team to play with honour and qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Dirk Kuyt

Dutch midfielder Dirk Kuyt said his World Cup dream is to play in his final tournament in Brazil.

Asmir Begovic

Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says his World Cup Dream is to represent his home country at the tournament in Brazil this summer.

Salomon Kalou

Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou says his World Cup dream is to be part of the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Luka Modric

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric says his World Cup dream would be to match the feats of his country's famous 1998 team.