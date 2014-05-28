Cheltenham: Harry Williams and Bobbie Dale sign pro deals

Teenagers Harry Williams and Bobbie Dale have signed one-year professional contracts with Cheltenham Town.

Midfielder Williams made his senior debut for the Robins - his hometown club - in their 3-0 victory over Morecambe on 22 October.

He went on to make three starts and two substitute appearances last term.

Forward Dale, also 18, featured once for the Cheltenham first team at the start of last season and has spent time on loan at Bishops Cleeve.