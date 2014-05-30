Friday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Roy Keane is in pole position to become the new Celtic manager. (Various)

Hearts have knocked back a £100,000 offer from Dundee United for club captain Danny Wilson. (Sun)

But the Tannadice club are close to a deal for Queen's Park winger Blair Spittal. (Daily Express)

St Mirren have rejected a second bid from Sheffield United for 19-year-old midfielder John McGinn. (Sun)

Dundee are to sign goalkeeper Scott Bain from Alloa and released Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Various)

Hamilton boss Alex Neil expects to sign a new contract at the promoted Lanarkshire club in the next few weeks. (Various)

Injured Murray Davidson admits watching his team-mates win the Scottish Cup was "the worst day of his career by a mile". The 26-year-old has agreed a short-term deal as he continues to recover from a serious knee problem. (Various)

Hibs are in danger of losing midfielder Sam Stanton just a month after the 20-year-old agreed a four-year contract since relegation means his salary has been halved and the club are willing to sell him on for a modest fee, with the same applying to other Easter Road youngsters like Alex Harris and Jordon Forster. (Sun)

And the Hibs board are pleading with angry fans not to cause "long-term damage" by starving them of financial support. (Various)

Hearts are expected to confirm the departure of midfielder Ryan Stevenson today. (Scotsman)

Scottish FA chief executive says national manager Gordon Strachan is "ahead of timescale in terms of what we would have expected by now". (Various)

And confident Ikechi Anya insists Scotland have nothing to fear against Germany in September's opening Euro 2016 qualifier. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Prop Moray Low reckons cut-throat rotation has been the key for Glasgow as they prepare for Saturday's Pro12 final against Leinster. (Daily Record)