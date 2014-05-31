Brian McDermott leaves Leeds United by mutual consent
Manager Brian McDermott has left Championship side Leeds United by mutual consent.
The former Reading boss had been in charge since April 2013, having signed a three-year contract.
He helped keep the club in the Championship this season, during which time they were taken over by Italian businessman Massimo Cellino.
"Brian has been very understanding of my wish to implement a new structure," said Cellino.
"He is a great manager and a great guy. He has been unfortunate to work in such difficult circumstances."
When Cellino's deal to take the majority shareholding of Leeds from GFH Capital was confirmed in January, McDermott was sacked, only to be reinstated a day later.
He guided the club to a 15th-place finish and Cellino said towards the end of April he intended to discuss future plans with McDermott.
"Massimo wants to bring a new energy to the club so that we can return to where we belong as a healthy football club," said McDermott.
"To my players for their efforts I say a big thank you. To all the staff I am especially grateful for their support.
"Finally, to the incredible force that is the Leeds United supporters, I offer my heartfelt thanks.
"I urge everyone to get behind the team and the new owner next season to get us back to where we need to be, fighting for trophies and competing at the top-table of English and European football."
The Football League cleared Cellino's takeover at Elland Road in April after initially disqualifying him as a director when he was found guilty of failing to pay import duty on a yacht in Italy.
Since then, the Miami-based Italian businessman has revealed Leeds are losing more than £1m per month, and he must focus on "making them healthy again".