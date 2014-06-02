World Cup 2014: England arrive for Miami friendlies

Media playback is not supported on this device Roy Hodgson: "It is going to be a great adventure"

England have arrived in Miami as they continue their preparation for the World Cup in Brazil.

England's World Cup journey 2 June: Deadline for final squad to be named 4 June: Friendly v Ecuador, Miami, USA 7 June: Friendly v Honduras, Miami, USA World Cup Group D fixtures: 14 June: v Italy, Manaus 19 June: v Uruguay, Sao Paulo 24 June: v Costa Rica, Belo Horizonte

The squad landed in the United States at about 20:00 local time on Sunday, ahead of friendlies against Ecuador on Wednesday and Honduras on Saturday.

Manager Roy Hodgson will make a final assessment of his players this week before heading to Brazil.

"It's going to be a great adventure, we're all very excited about it," he said on the runway before take-off.

England face Italy in their World Cup opener in Manaus on Saturday, 14 June.

The tournament starts two days previously, with hosts Brazil taking on Croatia, while the final takes place at the refurbished Estadio do Maracana in Rio on Sunday, 13 July.

In their final home friendly before leaving for Miami, England recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Peru on Friday.

Manager Roy Hodgson arriving at the team's Miami hotel

"We got the perfect send-off," added Hodgson. "The crowd was quite magnificent.

"I think we're profiting at the moment from a very positive mood, so we feel positive, we'll do what we can."

The 66-year-old acknowledged England "carry a lot of hopes and dreams with us".

He added: "We would never try to suggest that we don't want the responsibility but it's certainly more excitement than trepidation."

Speaking on the eve of their departure, Hodgson had admitted he was still unsure of his best forward options.

Frank Lampard arrives with his England team mates ahead of the two friendies they are set to play before heading to Brazil

"In the back positions we have a pretty clear idea of what we want," he said.

"Once you get past Steven Gerrard in midfield, there are five positions to fill. I think there are plenty of options there."

Goalkeeper Joe Hart said the mood in the squad was upbeat as they prepare to face four-time winners Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

"We all want to go out and represent our country as well as we can, and it's been like that for years," he said.

"We've had a good two weeks, we've worked hard, and the people coming back from injuries have gone well."