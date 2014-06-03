Frank Lampard: Former Chelsea midfielder open to MLS move

Media playback is not supported on this device Lampard on Chelsea departure

Frank Lampard is considering a move to Major League Soccer in the United States after leaving Chelsea.

But the England midfielder will not make a decision until after the World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Lampard, 35, announced his Stamford Bridge exit after 13 years on Monday and is a target for MLS newcomers New York City FC.

"America is an option," he said. " I'm looking at different options but I want to carry on playing."

The former West Ham player will win his 104th cap when he captains England against Ecuador on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard factfile Born: 20 June, 1978

20 June, 1978 Clubs: West Ham 1995-2001, Swansea (on loan) 1995-96, Chelsea 2001-2014

West Ham 1995-2001, Swansea (on loan) 1995-96, Chelsea 2001-2014 Appearances for Chelsea: 649

649 Goals for Chelsea: 211

211 Premier League titles: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10

2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10 FA Cup wins: 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12

2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 League Cup wins: 2004-05, 2006-07

2004-05, 2006-07 Champions League win: 2011-12

2011-12 Europa League win: 2012-13

He says he is likely to retire from international duty after the World Cup and that his focus is on serving his country before deciding on his future in club football.

Lampard added: "I'd like to get it sorted soon, not in World Cup time, but after that. I'm not sure it's possible to do now.

"I can go into the World Cup with a clear head. I can handle it. It's a weight off my shoulders to a certain extent. I'm concentrating on training well, playing well and getting an opportunity on Wednesday and maybe Saturday against Honduras.

"I'm a big enough boy to get on and concentrate fully on this World Cup with England."

New York City, who have a partnership with Premier League champions Manchester City, signed Spain striker David Villa on Monday and are keen on Lampard.

Lampard said it had been difficult to leave Chelsea, where he claimed the club game's greatest honours, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

"I never thought I'd see the day," he said. "I was so entrenched at Chelsea it took over my life. As a young West Ham player moving across, the club overcame me very quickly.

"It was a huge part of my life, so it can't be anything but a wrench. But if you told me 13 years ago I'd have achieved what I have, I wouldn't have believed you.

"It was a mutual decision. It was a bit of a distraction during the season. Chelsea have been fantastic with my, but it was mutual."

Lampard had no hesitation in naming the Champions League final win against Bayern Munich in the German side's own Allianz Arena in 2012 as the high point of his Chelsea career.

"Munich and the Champions League final sticks out a mile for me," said Lampard. "The first Premier League title was massive and up until the Champions League final I would have always said that."