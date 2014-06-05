World Cup 2014: England in toughest group - Fifa rankings

England are in the toughest 2014 World Cup group, according to the latest Fifa world rankings.

Roy Hodgson's side, who have moved up one place to 10th, are in Group D, along with Uruguay (seventh), Italy (ninth) and Costa Rica (28th).

World Cup winners Brazil: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Italy: 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 West Germany: 1954, 1974, 1990

1954, 1974, 1990 Uruguay: 1930, 1950

1930, 1950 Argentina: 1978, 1986

1978, 1986 England: 1966

1966 France: 1998

1998 Spain: 2010

England's group is the only one to feature three sides in the top 10.

Argentina, ranked fifth, are judged to be in the weakest of the World Cup groups, while Australia, rated 62nd, are deemed to be the worst team.

Spain, winners of the 2010 competition in South Africa, are top, ahead of Germany, World Cup hosts Brazil and Portugal.

Elsewhere, Scotland drop five places to 27th, Wales climb six spots to 41st, Republic of Ireland are 70th and Northern Ireland fall by six positions to 90th.

England begin their campaign on 14 June when they play Italy in Manaus, before games against Uruguay on 19 June and Costa Rica on 24 June.

Only the top two sides from each group advance to the knock-out phase.

World Cup groups (world rankings in brackets)

Group A - Brazil (3), Cameroon (56), Croatia (18), Mexico (20). Total 97.

Group B - Australia (62), Chile (14), Netherlands (15), Spain (1). Total 92.

Group C - Colombia (8), Greece (12), Ivory Coast (23), Japan (46). Total 89.

Group D - Costa Rica (28), England (10), Italy (9), Uruguay (7). Total 54.

Group E - Ecuador (26), France (17), Honduras (33), Switzerland (6). Total 82.

Group F - Argentina (5), Bosnia-Hercegovina (21), Iran (43), Nigeria (44). Total 113.

Group G - Germany (2), Ghana (37), Portugal (4), USA (13). Total 56.

Group H - Algeria (22), Belgium (11), Russia (19), South Korea (57). Total 109.