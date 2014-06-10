Joe Cole: Aston Villa sign former West Ham midfielder

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Cole scores against Sweden at the 2006 World Cup

Aston Villa have signed former England midfielder Joe Cole on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who won 56 caps, was available on a free transfer after being released by fellow Premier League side West Ham in May.

He said: "This is a massive club and there's a massive opportunity for the club to push on.

"I've been lucky enough to have a really good career, but there's still a lot more I want to achieve."

Cole, who also played for Chelsea, Liverpool and on loan at Lille, is Villa's second signing of the summer.

Manager Paul Lambert has also signed former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos on a free transfer from Valencia.