League of Ireland Premier: Sligo Rovers 2-2 Derry City

Ryan McBride scored two first-half goals for Derry City

Ryan McBride scored twice as Derry City drew with 10-man Sligo Rovers away from home in Friday's Premier Division game.

John Russell put Rovers ahead with a superb 16th-minute strike but McBride equalised with a looping header over Gary Rogers four minutes later.

McBride made it 2-1 on 28 minutes when he fired a left-foot drive into the bottom corner from six yards.

Danny Ledwith rifled past Ger Doherty on 34 and substitute Eric Odhiambo was sent-off for a high boot after 70.

Russell's opener looked to have put the home side in control, but McBride's brave headed effort brought the Candystripes level.

McBride executed his second from a Patrick McEleney cross but Ledwith got in behind Michael Duffy and shot right-footed past Doherty.

The second half started slowly but Rogers produced a fine save to deny Mark Timlin on the hour mark.

Sligo were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Odhiambo put in a high challenge on Cliff Byrne just 90 seconds after being introduced as a substitute.

Goalkeeper Rogers distinguished himself with a further fine save from Ryan Curran, before tipping away a well-struck Rory Patterson right-foot effort.

Barry McNamee missed a glorious chance to secure maximum points when he headed wide from six yards out, while at the other end Russell skewed the ball wide with just Doherty to beat after Barry Molloy had lost possession.