Watford: Lloyd Dyer makes move from Leicester City

Dyer came through the West Brom youth ranks

Watford have signed winger Lloyd Dyer from Premier League newcomers Leicester City on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old was offered a one-year extension with the Foxes, but opted to sign a three-year deal with the Hornets, which will commence on 1 July.

Dyer, who scored the winning goal against Bolton to secure Leicester the Championship title this term, made 266 appearances for the Foxes.

He scored 39 goals after joining Leicester in 2008 from MK Dons.