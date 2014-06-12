Yannick Sagbo: Hull City striker banned over 'quenelle' message

Yannick Sagbo
Yannick Sagbo will miss the first two games of the season

Hull City striker Yannick Sagbo has been banned for two matches over a charge relating to Nicolas Anelka's 'quenelle' gesture.

He gave a message of support on social media after Frenchman Anelka made the controversial gesture in December.

Sagbo, 26, admitted the offence and was originally fined £15,000, warned and told to complete an education course.

The Football Association appealed the decision on the grounds it was "so unduly lenient as to be unreasonable".

An FA statement read: "This decision is final and binding and there is no right of further challenge."

Anelka was banned for five games, fined £80,000 and sacked by West Brom after making the gesture in the win over West Ham December.

The quenelle sign is described as an inverted Nazi salute.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story