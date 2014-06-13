Former Southampton boss Lawrie McMenemy tells BBC South Today he thinks the club's next manager should be British and that he "wouldn't say no" to David Moyes.

"I'd like to see a British manager, for no other reason than if we're not careful there won't be many opportunities for young coaches and managers," said McMenemy, who was in charge of the Saints for 12 years and led them to victory in the 1976 FA Cup final.