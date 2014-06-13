Barry Ferguson is appointed player-manager of Clyde

Barry Ferguson was in caretaker charge of Blackpool last season

Barry Ferguson has been appointed player-manager of Scottish League Two side Clyde, with Malky Thomson named as his assistant.

The 36-year-old replaces Jim Duffy, who left the club to take over at Morton.

It is understood the former Scotland and Rangers captain's deal with the Broadwood side runs until 2017.

"We are delighted Barry has committed himself to taking Clyde forward as player-coach," club chairman John Alexander said on the Clyde website.

Ferguson spent the second half of last season in caretaker charge of Blackpool and guided the Seasiders to safety in the Championship.

"He won us over with his vision for developing our squad and commitment to building on our existing youth policy, as he establishes himself as a manager in the Scottish game," Alexander added.

"We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were fortunate to have many quality candidates keen to be involved with Clyde."

Ferguson spent more than 10 years at Rangers over two spells, winning five SPL titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

He left Ibrox in 2005 for Blackburn Rovers and after returning for another four years, he switched to Birmingham City in 2009, with whom he won the English League Cup in 2011.

Ferguson, who won 45 international caps, takes over a Clyde side that reached the League Two play-offs last season after a fourth-place finish, but were beaten in the semi-final by East Fife.