Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton are one of a number of teams interested in Celtic's England World Cup squad goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Mail on Sunday (print edition)

Hasselbaink coached at Nottingham Forest before managing Royal Antwerp

Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is on a short list of candidates for the vacant Hibernian manager's post. Sunday Express

And new Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster insists she will take full responsibility for appointing the club's new boss.Scotland on Sunday

Meanwhile, Dempster has revealed Hibs are ready to give new deals to some of the out-of-contract players who were involved in their relegation to the Scottish Championship. Sunday Mail

Peter Houston, who has left his Celtic scout post to become manager at Falkirk, says he scoured 14 countries in eight months trying to find talent for the Scottish champions ahead of their Champions League qualifiers this summer.Sunday Mail

OTHER GOSSIP

Head coach Vern Cotter admits Scotland "won ugly" against Canada in the 19-17 win in Toronto. The Herald (print edition)

But Scotland suffered several injury blows against the Canadians, the most serious of which was a neck injury for Alasdair Strokosch, who was taken to hospital. Sunday Times (print edition)