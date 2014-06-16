Matt Tubbs: AFC Wimbledon sign Bournemouth striker on loan

Tubbs scored 58 goals in 78 games during an 18-month spell at Crawley before joining Bournemouth

League Two side AFC Wimbledon have signed Bournemouth striker Matt Tubbs on a season-long loan deal.

The 29-year-old had spells on loan at League One clubs Rotherham United and Crawley Town last season.

"I'm chuffed because this is a signing I've worked on for two months," Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told his club's website.

"I've had to show a lot of patience and it's been tough, but for a club like us this is a major signing."

He added: "I thought there was a good chance that it would not happen, but we stuck with it.

"If he goes on to do as well as I hope then we are all going to be very excited."

Tubbs, who began his senior career at Salisbury, joined Bournemouth in January 2012 following a prolific 18-month spell at Crawley where he scored 58 goals in 78 appearances.

However, his chances have been limited with the Cherries and he spent the first half of last season on loan with the Millers and the second half back at Crawley.

He only scored once in 21 games for Rotherham but found the net eight times in 18 outings for Crawley.

"If you look at Matt's goals record, then he is as good as it gets at this level," Ardley said.

"He is a fantastic finisher and a real predator in the box.

"He reminds me of a young David Connolly, who I previously played with. He has that movement, very good finishing ability and technique."