Shaun Hutchinson: Fulham sign Motherwell defender

Fulham have signed defender Shaun Hutchinson from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old centre-back turned down a new deal at Fir Park to join the west London club, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Hutchinson joined the Steelmen from Wallsend Boys Club in 2007 and made over 140 appearances for the club.

He has signed an initial two-year contract at Craven Cottage, with an option for a third year.

Hutchinson becomes Fulham's first signing of the summer.

"Once I learned of Fulham's interest, it was a no-brainer for me and I couldn't wait to get down and get signed," Hutchinson told the Fulham website.

"There's no hiding the fact that going from the SPL to the Championship is a step up, but it's one that I do believe I'm ready for and I can't wait to get started."

Motherwell were set to offer Hutchinson an improved deal but manager Stuart McCall was resigned to losing him, with several other sides interested in his services.

"I had mentioned to his agent that we would offer him slightly improved terms from last season, but it was fairly clear that there was some big hitters looking at him," McCall told his club's website.

"Shaun has been excellent for Motherwell and this move is a reward for all his hard work and dedication.

"We will obviously miss him, but at the same time, we wish him well in what is a superb move."