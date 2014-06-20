2014 Fifa World Cup: Highlights from first round of group matches

Robin van Persie scored twice as Netherlands thumped world champions Spain 5-1 in their Group B opener

Thursday, 12 June

Group A - Brazil 3-1 Croatia: Brazil came from a goal down to beat Croatia in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup at the Arena de Sao Paulo.

Croatia took the lead when Marcelo put through his own net after 11 minutes before Neymar equalised with a superb left-foot effort just before the half-hour mark.

Brazil were then awarded a controversial penalty in the 71st minute which Neymar netted, with Oscar sealing the victory late on.

Friday, 13 June

Group A - Mexico 1-0 Cameroon: Oribe Peralta swept home the only goal as Mexico make a winning start to their campaign.

El Tri had two first-half goals incorrectly disallowed for offside, with former Tottenham striker Giovani Dos Santos the unlucky player on both occasions.

But, Peralta's effort put them level on points with hosts Brazil after their opening match.

Group B - Spain 1-5 Netherlands: Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben scored two goals apiece as Netherlands stunned the defending champions.

Xabi Alonso put Spain ahead from the spot but Van Persie equalised with a spectacular diving header just before half-time.

Robben scored twice after the break, either side of a Stefan De Vrij header and Van Persie's second.

Group B - Chile 3-1 Australia: Chile joined Netherlands on three points in Group B with an opening victory over Australia.

Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring, before Jorge Valdivia curled in the second just two minutes later.

Tim Cahill's header gave Australia hope but Jean Beausejour's late strike secured victory for the South Americans.

Saturday, 14 June

Group C - Colombia 3-0 Greece: Goals from Pablo Armero, Teofilo Gutierrez and James Rodriguez gave Colombia victory in their first match.

Armero put the Colombians ahead inside five minutes with a deflected shot.

Gutierrez tapped home from close range to double his side's lead after the break, before Rodriguez sealed the win in injury time.

Group D - Uruguay 1-3 Costa Rica: Costa Rica shocked Uruguay in their Group D opener in Fortaleza.

Uruguay took the lead through Edinson Cavani's penalty, but two goals in three minutes from Joel Campbell and Oscar Duarte gave Los Ticos the lead.

A late goal from Marcos Urena sealed the win.

Group D - England 1-2 Italy: Mario Balotelli's second-half header secured victory for Italy in Manaus.

The Azzurri took the lead through Claudio Marchisio's 25-yard shot but, less than two minutes later, Daniel Sturridge levelled following Wayne Rooney's cross.

Phil Jagielka headed Balotelli's lob off the line, before the AC Milan striker's header gave Italy victory.

Sunday, 15 June

Group C - Ivory Coast 2-1 Japan: Two goals in two minutes helped the Ivory Coast come from a goal down to beat Japan in Recife.

Japan took the lead through Keisuke Honda, but second-half goals from Wilfried Bony and Gervinho gave the Ivorians victory.

The win moved the Elephants second in the Group C table behind Colombia.

Group E - Switzerland 2-1 Ecuador: Haris Seferovic scored a dramatic late winner to give Switzerland a winning start.

The striker turned in a low cross 30 seconds before the final whistle to secure the three points for his side.

Enner Valencia headed Ecuador in front, before Admir Mehmedi equalised with another header, just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Group E - France 3-0 Honduras: France beat 10-man Honduras in their opening game, with striker Karim Benzema netting twice.

Honduras were reduced to 10 men when Wilson Palacios was shown a second yellow card for conceding the penalty from which Benzema put France in front.

The Real Madrid player then saw a shot rebound in off the post and Noel Valladares before netting his second of the night.

The Valladares own goal was the first goal given by goalline technology at a World Cup.

Group F - Argentina 2-1 Bosnia-Hercegovina: Lionel Messi scores a wonderful goal as much-fancied Argentina edge aside Bosnia-Hercegovina.

Sead Kolasinac's own goal gave Argentina the lead, before Messi fired home his first World Cup goal since 2006.

Substitute Vedad Ibisevic netted Bosnia-Hercegovina's first World Cup goal, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Monday, 16 June

Group F - Iran 0-0 Nigeria: Iran and Nigeria played out the first draw of the 2014 World Cup.

Nigeria dominated possession but created few chances against a disciplined side managed by former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Super Eagles' best opportunities came in the first half, when Ogenyi Onazi fired a yard wide before Ahmed Musa went close with a free-kick.

Group G - Germany 4-0 Portugal: Germany forward Thomas Muller scored a hat-trick as his side thrashed Portugal.

Muller converted an early penalty after Mario Gotze was brought down in the area by Joao Pereira, before Mats Hummels headed home following a corner.

Portugal then had defender Pepe sent off for head-butting Muller, who scored twice more as his side made a flying start.

Group G - Ghana 1-2 USA: The United States snatched a dramatic win over Ghana, with John Brooks heading home the winner in the 86th minute.

United States captain Clint Dempsey scored just 29 seconds into the match, the fifth-fastest World Cup goal in history.

Ghana levelled through Andre Ayew, but Brooks's first international goal gave his side victory.

Tuesday, 17 June

Group F - Belgium 2-1 Algeria: Goals from Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens saw a strong Belgium side overturn a 1-0 deficit to beat Algeria.

The north African side took a shock lead when Sofiane Feghouli scored from the penalty spot after being fouled by Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

But Fellaini equalised with a looping header, and Mertens finished off a swift counter-attack for the winner.

Group F - Russia 1-1 South Korea: Fabio Capello's Russia came from behind to draw with South Korea thanks to an equaliser from Aleksandr Kerzhakov.

The substitute drove home from five yards to join Vladimir Beschastnykh as Russia's top scorer with 26 goals.

South Korea had led through a long-range shot from Lee Keun-ho that squirmed through the hands of goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

