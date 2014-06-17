Craig Westcarr: Portsmouth sign former Walsall striker

Westcarr scored 17 goals in 48 appearances for League One club Walsall last season

Portsmouth have signed free agent Craig Westcarr on a two-year contract after the striker was released by Walsall.

The forward, 29, joined the Saddlers in January 2013 after a loan spell and scored 22 goals in 72 appearances.

"Craig brings something different to our attack, he's a welcome addition to the squad," manager Andy Awford told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with him when the squad return for pre-season training."

Westcarr becomes Pompey's third signing of the summer, following the capture of goalkeeper Paul Jones and midfielder Danny Hollands.