Ben Gordon: Ross County defender extends deal until 2015

Gordon was a regular starter for County last season

Ross County have extended the contract of English left-back Ben Gordon until the end of season 2014-15.

Former Chelsea and Kilmarnock defender Gordon, 23, has been with County since last summer.

Manager Derek Adams told the Dingwall club's website: "Ben played the majority of games last season and was a valuable member of the squad which finished seventh in the Premiership.

"He is only 23 years old but played with great maturity last season."

Meanwhile, County have signed goalkeeper Antonio Reguero from Kilmarnock.