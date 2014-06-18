Burton Albion sign Lucas Akins and may move for Calvin Zola

Akins began his career at Huddersfield but never started a first-team game for the Terriers

Burton Albion have completed the signing of forward Lucas Akins from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who only signed a new 12-month contract with Stevenage last month, joins Burton on a two-year deal.

Manager Gary Rowett also confirmed interest in re-signing forward Calvin Zola after his contract with Scottish side Aberdeen was cancelled this week.

"He is a player we will consider because as we know, on his day, Calvin was unplayable," Rowett said.

Zola, 29, scored 34 goals in 96 appearances for Burton before joining the Dons on a two-year deal in June 2013.

"We were sorry to see Calvin go in the first place. I've been aware of his situation up there and I made a couple of enquiries last season to bring him back on loan which didn't quite work out," Rowett continued.

"It's not something I've chased up, but I have had discussions with his agent over the summer."

Akins, meanwhile, is the fourth summer signing at the Pirelli Stadium, following the arrival of midfielder John Mousinho and defender George Taft and completion of Shane Cansdell-Sherriff's permanent switch from Preston.

Former Tranmere Rovers, Hamilton, Partick Thistle man Akins, who began his career at Huddersfield, scored five goals in 37 appearances last season.

"He brings athleticism and pace and something unpredictable to our side which is something we looked at last season because we perhaps didn't have, or haven't had that since the likes of Calvin [Zola] was involved," Rowett told BBC Radio Derby.

"He is the right age, he has good experience in League One over the last three season and showed that he can score goals from a wider area so that will be important to us."