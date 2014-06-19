Hereford United: Bulls accepted into Southern League Premier

Hereford United have been accepted into the Southern League Premier Division for next season after their expulsion from the Conference earlier this month.

A statement issued prior to the league's annual general meeting on Saturday confirmed their membership.

"Hereford United has satisfactorily met the conditions placed on it by the board of the Southern League," it read.

"It will accept Hereford United Football Club (1939) Limited into its Premier Division."

Southern League Premier The 2013-14 Southern League Premier title was won by Hemel Hempstead Town.

In 2014-15, Hereford will play Arlesey Town, Banbury United, Biggleswade Town, Bideford, Burnham, Cambridge City, Chesham United, Chippenham Town, Cirencester Town, Corby Town, Dorchester Town, Dunstable Town, Frome Town, Histon, Hitchin Town, Hungerford Town, Paulton Rovers, Poole Town, Redditch United, St Neots Town, Slough Town, Truro City, Weymouth

The statement added: "As league directors and officers are busy preparing for Saturday's AGM and presentation evening, there will be no further comment."

Hereford will start next season two levels further down the English football pyramid than the Conference Premier in which they played last term.

The Southern League's decision came a day after it was announced that new Bulls owner Tommy Agombar had stepped down as a director of the troubled club.

Chairman David Keyte and former manager Colin Addison, who assisted interim boss Peter Beadle over the final weeks of last season, are therefore the only current listed members of the Bulls board.

Meanwhile, fans have again been assured by Herefordshire Council that football will continue to be played at Edgar Street, the club's home since their formation in 1924,

The latest statement released by Herefordshire Council on Thursday afternoon emphasised their commitment to ensuring that the ground continues to be available as a home of football.

The statement said: "Herefordshire Council's political group leaders were given assurance from the council's legal team that the Edgar Street asset is protected by the robust terms and conditions of the lease to ensure continuity of its current use.

"The council is clear and agreed that no transfer of leases will take place without its prior consent.

"It must be stressed that no consent will be considered unless the tenant is a member of the Football Association."