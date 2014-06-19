Last updated on .From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup

Portugal defender Pepe has been handed a one-match suspension following his red card in the 4-0 loss to Germany.

Pepe, 31, was sent off for clashing with Thomas Muller, and headbutting the German forward while he sat on the field afterwards.

World Cup 2014: Germany 4-0 Portugal highlights

The Real Madrid defender will now miss the game against United States, but will be free to face Ghana.

Pepe has been fined £9,860 by Fifa, who has also handed Maxi Pereira of Uruguay a one-match ban.

Pereira was sent off for kicking Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell late in a 3-1 loss for the South Americans.

The defender will miss Uruguay's game against England on Thursday, but can return against Italy on Tuesday.

For the best of BBC Sport's in-depth content and analysis, go to our features and video page.