World Cup 2014: Pepe of Portugal handed one-match suspension
Portugal defender Pepe has been handed a one-match suspension following his red card in the 4-0 loss to Germany.
Pepe, 31, was sent off for clashing with Thomas Muller, and headbutting the German forward while he sat on the field afterwards.
The Real Madrid defender will now miss the game against United States, but will be free to face Ghana.
Pepe has been fined £9,860 by Fifa, who has also handed Maxi Pereira of Uruguay a one-match ban.
Pereira was sent off for kicking Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell late in a 3-1 loss for the South Americans.
The defender will miss Uruguay's game against England on Thursday, but can return against Italy on Tuesday.
