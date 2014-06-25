Clayton Donaldson: Birmingham City sign Brentford striker

Clayton Donaldson scored just one goal in five senior appearances for Hull City where he started his career as a trainee.

Birmingham City have signed striker Clayton Donaldson from Championship newcomers Brentford on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old will join Blues on a free transfer on 1 July after rejecting the offer of a new contract to stay at the west London club.

He was the Bees' top scorer in 2013-14, scoring 18 goals in 48 appearances.

Clayton Donaldson's career Brentford: 155 appearances, 53 goals Crewe Alexandra: 130 appearances, 49 goals. Hibernian: 21 appearances, 6 goals. York City: 91 appearances, 42 goals. Hull City: (trainee) 5 appearances, 1 goal. Loan moves - Halifax Town: February 2004-March 2004; Scarborough: August 2003-September 2003; Harrogate Town: November 2002-February 2003.

Donaldson is the ninth new arrival at St Andrew's this summer and the second this week following winger David Cotterill's move from Doncaster.

Since joining Brentford from Crewe Alexandra in 2011, the former Hull City trainee scored 53 goals in 155 appearances in all competitions.

Donald left Hull permanently in 2005 after a series of loan spells and joined York City, where he netted 42 times in 91 games.

After helping the Minstermen to the Conference play-offs in the 2006-07 season, Donaldson moved to the Scottish Premier League with Hibernian where he spent one season, scoring six goals in 21 appearances before moving on to Crewe in 2008.