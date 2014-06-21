World Cup 2014: Your guide to the beautiful, the terrible & the funny
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
The action on the field has been stunning, but the four-yearly global spectacle that is the World Cup is about much more than what happens on the field. This is your guide to all the weird and wonderful moments at the World Cup in video and pictures.
"Benzemaaaaaa! I'm not sure if this stands"
France striker Karim Benzema could have scored six goals by now. Remember the effort that rolled across the line against Honduras? Then had a penalty saved in against the Swiss. In the same game, he celebrated a sublime effort from distance - before being told referee Bjorn Kuipers had blown for full-time seconds earlier.
They say you shouldn't meet your heroes...
This was football's equivalent of a One Direction fan introduced to band member Zayn, or Harry, or one of the others. But possibly more so. Here, a supporter who bleeds red and white checks meets Croatia's all-time top scorer Davor Suker. Warning: It gets emotional.
Fake Scolari
Looking at the picture, can you tell the difference between the real Brazil coach and a lookalike? Of course you can.
But experienced columnist and TV presenter Mario Sergio Conti had a bit of a shocker when he interviewed a Luiz Felipe Scolari doppelganger on a plane journey thinking he was the real thing. Conti's piece was published in two of Brazil's leading newspapers, who eventually discovered all was not what it seemed. Apologies followed, and red faces.
Del Bosque's bit of bus bother
Spain boss Vicente del Bosque may have been suffering the after-effects of Spain's shock World Cup exit as he mistakenly tried to board the Chile team bus. Perhaps it was wishful thinking after his side's 2-0 defeat.
Starter. Check. Main course. Check. Football?
Germany's hat-trick hero Thomas Muller had to apologise after miscuing a training ground shot towards a table of nearby diners, hitting a man on the head.
Thanks for the shirt. Now can I have your pants?
Former Sevilla team-mates Ivan Rakitic and Stephane Mbia went one step further than the traditional shirt swap by exchanging shorts in the tunnel after the Croatia v Cameroon match.
Your skills are out of this world
Astronauts at the International Space Station certainly caught World Cup fever and zero gravity is no barrier to enjoying the "beautiful game".
Goooooooal! Chile commentator goes wild
Chile's first competitive victory over Spain proved too much for one commentator who could not hold back his emotion.
"Suarez is by the photocopier and goes down. That looks like a dive . . ."
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez pokes fun at his 'bad boy' image in a television advert in his home country in which he stars as a office worker.
Dress to impress at the World Cup. Or build a pub
And finally...
Heard the one about the £19m film version of Fifa's history, in which president Sepp Blatter is portrayed as a hero? Tim Roth plays Blatter. "In this case the casting was well done," the president of Fifa said. "We have some common, let's say, qualities."