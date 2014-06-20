Matty Brown: Ex-Chesterfield defender joins Chester

Brown was being chased by Bristol Rovers before joining Chester

Chester have signed defender Matty Brown on a one-year deal following his release from Chesterfield.

The centre-back spent a month on loan with the Blues last season, making seven appearances.

Brown is said to have turned down Conference Premier rivals Bristol Rovers to join Steve Burr's side.

"As soon as I heard Steve wanted to sign me again there was only place I was going to come," the 23-year-old told the club website.

"Chester are a massive club with huge ambition and I want to be part of that."

Chester were relegated from non-league's top flight at the end of last season but were reprieved earlier this month after Hereford's demotion for financial reasons.