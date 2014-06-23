Celtic, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Aberdeen get European dates

Celtic won their third successive Scottish top-flight title last season

Celtic will face Iceland's KR Reykjavik in the second qualifying round of the Champions League after the draw was made in Nyon.

Aberdeen play Daugava Riga in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

If the Dons beat the Latvian side, they will face Dutch team FC Groningen.

Motherwell meet either Iceland's Stjarnan or Bangor City of Wales in the second qualifying round and St Johnstone take on Swiss side Luzern at the same stage of the competition.

Celtic v KR Reykjavik

The first leg of Celtic's tie is scheduled for 15 or 16 July at Murrayfield, as Parkhead is being used as a Commonwealth Games venue.

The return game is scheduled to be played in Iceland the following week but the Scottish champions are in talks with Reykjavik over the possibility of switching the ties.

The reigning Icelandic champions, who are three points adrift of leaders Stjarnan this season, are managed by Runar Kristinsson and have former Celtic youth player Kjartan Henry Finnbogason as one of their strikers.

Kjartan Finnbogason signed for Celtic in 2004 but was limited to reserve-team appearances

The 27-year-old did not make a first-team appearance after signing for the Parkhead side as a teenager in 2004, but has scored 31 goals in 67 games since joining Reykjavik for the second time in 2010.

Reykjavik have never made it beyond the second round of Champions League qualifying. In 2012-13, they lost 9-1 on aggregate to a HJK Helsinki side who were knocked out by Celtic in the next round.

Last season they lost 6-2 to Standard Liege of Belgium in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

St Johnstone v FC Luzern

Saints travel to Switzerland for the first leg on 17 July, with the return in Perth a week later.

Luzern, who finished fourth in the Swiss top flight last term, return to continental competition after a season-long absence. In 2012-13, they were knocked out in the Europa League play-off round following a 3-2 defeat by Belgians KRC Genk.

They are managed by former Grasshopper Zurich boss Carlos Bernegger.

St Johnstone qualified for Europe thanks to their Scottish Cup Final triumph over Dundee United.

Last season, Tommy Wright's side knocked out Norway's Rosenborg in the second round of Europa League qualifying courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate win, but then lost out to Belarusian outfit Minsk on penalties.

Motherwell v Stjarnan or Bangor City

Ivelin Popov scores as Kuban Kransador win 2-0 at Fir Park in Europa League qualifying last season

Motherwell's campaign will begin at Fir Park on 17 July against the winners of the first-round qualifier between Stjarnan and Bangor City.

The Icelandic side, who are managed by Rinar Pall Sigmundsson, finished third in their domestic top flight last term, nine points adrift of Celtic's opponents KR Reykjavik. They lead the table after nine games this season.

Bangor City finished fourth in the Welsh Premier League and are managed by Neville Powell.

Motherwell, who earned their place by finishing second in the Scottish Premiership, lost 3-0 on aggregate against Kuban Krasnodar in the Europa League's third qualifying round last term.

Aberdeen v Daugava Riga

Derek McInnes' side, who finished third in the Premiership, will meet the Latvians at Pittodrie on 3 July before travelling to the Baltic state for the second leg on 10 July.

Aberdeen's last visit to Riga - 20 years ago - ended in ignominy after they were knocked out of the Uefa Cup in the second preliminary round by Skonto Riga, losing on away goals following a 1-1 draw at home.

Daugava, managed by Virginijus Liubsys, are currently seventh in the 10-team Latvian league, 20 points behind leaders Skonto with 17 games played. They qualified for Europe thanks to a third-place finish last term.

Should they progress, the Dons will take on FC Groningen in the next round. The Dutch side earned their place by winning the Eredivisie's Europa League play-off, first beating Vitesse 5-1 on aggregate then overcoming AZ Alkmaar 3-0 over two legs in the final.