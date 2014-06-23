Tom Bradshaw: Walsall sign Shrewsbury Town striker

Tom Bradshaw scored twice on his Shrewsbury Town debut as a late substitute at Crewe in April 2010

Walsall have signed young Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bradshaw on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who had been offered an improved deal at the Greenhous Meadow, has opted to remain at League One level following Town's relegation.

Dean Smith's Saddlers squad Dean Smith currently has 19 players in his first-team squad Goalkeepers: Richard O'Donnell, Craig MacGillivray

Defenders: James Chambers, Paul Downing, James O'Connor, Mal Benning, Ben Purkiss, Matt Preston, Dean Holden (player-coach)

Midfielders: Sam Mantom, Adam Chambers, James Baxendale, Romaine Sawyers, Reece Flanagan, Kieron Morris, Liam Kinsella, Jake Heath

Strikers: Amadou Bakayoko, Tom Bradshaw

Bradshaw becomes the third close-season signing for Walsall boss Dean Smith.

He follows the arrival of experienced defender James O'Connor, released by Derby, and young goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray from Harrogate Town.

"Tom Bradshaw is a player that has always caught my eye whenever he has played against us at various levels, or I have watched him," said Saddlers boss Dean Smith.

"I am delighted that we have been able to agree this deal with Shrewsbury."

Bradshaw, who has hit 17 goals in 98 appearances for Shrewsbury, over half of them from the bench, began with Aberystwyth Town in the Welsh Premier League.

"Despite his age, he has almost 100 appearances for Shrewsbury under his belt and was playing in the top flight of the Welsh game at just 16 years of age," added Smith, "so he has plenty of game knowledge in his locker already. I believe we can further develop him here and really bring the best out of him."

Shrewsbury still have to settle the immediate future of their other out-of contract player, defender Connor Goldson.