Neil Kilkenny: Preston North End midfielder signs new contract

Kilkenny has "changed the way" Preston play, according to manager Simon Grayson

Neil Kilkenny has signed a new two-year contract with Preston North End.

Midfielder Kilkenny joined Preston on loan from Bristol City in November and made the move permanent in January.

He played 32 games as North End reached the League One play-offs but were beaten by Rotherham in the semi-finals.

Manager Simon Grayson said of the 28-year-old: "He changed the way that we play. He hasn't wanted to go anywhere else and we're just delighted that he has signed a longer term contract."

Speaking to the club website, Grayson added: "He will continue to add to the competition, with the players we have in his position all giving us different qualities."