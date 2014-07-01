Match ends, Belgium 2, USA 1.
Belgium 2-1 USA
Story of the match:
- Howard makes most saves in World Cup history
- Kevin de Bruyne puts Belgium ahead
- Lukaku adds a second in second period
- Julian Green volley gives US late hope
- Game sees 56 efforts on goal
Belgium's golden generation earned the chance to live up to their billing as they reached a first World Cup quarter-final for 28 years with an extra-time win over the USA in Salvador.
This was another brilliant and breathless occasion. Belgium walk away deserving winners but only after a performance of incredible spirit and bravery from the US.
As it was, Kevin de Bruyne scored the goal that finally broke USA resistance in the second minute of extra time at Arena Fonte Nova. Substitute Romelu Lukaku fired in a second 11 minutes later to apparently end the contest.
The US would not go quietly, though. From nowhere they rose up to find hope and with it a goal from substitute Julian Green, who volleyed brilliantly past Thibaut Courtois. Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey both had chances to take the match to penalties but neither was able to take the chance to extend the USA's dream.
That Jurgen Klinsmann's men survived so long owed everything to an outstanding goalkeeping performance by Tim Howard, who made a record number of saves in a World Cup match. In front of him, his team-mates were simply outclassed.
Belgium will now play Argentina in a mouth-watering quarter-final in Brasilia on Saturday. On this evidence, they will take some beating.
This was a battle of flair against function. Belgium, with their jet-heeled forwards and unquestioned technical superiority, against the organisation and energy of the United States.
|Match facts
|Tim Howard made more saves in a single game (15) than any other player in World Cup history (1966-2014).
|Four of Belgium's six goals at the 2014 World Cup have been scored by substitutes.
|Julian Green scored with his first ever touch of the ball in the World Cup.
|Seven of the USA's 17 shots against Belgium came in the second period of extra-time.
Eden Hazard and Divock Origi were a pair of nuisances and their willingness to run at their opponents, and sheer athletic ability, caused the US problems throughout the 120 minutes.
Kevin De Bruyne scuffed two chances wide and sent a third straight at Howard as Jurgen Klinsmann's side too often left themselves open to the counter-attack - Hazard, De Bruyne, Origi and Jan Vertonghen rampaged into wide open spaces in the US half.
DaMarcus Beasley's vital interception then denied Marouane Felliani at the back post as Belgium took the game by the scruff of the neck. The US were reliant on Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey to create their best moments and the pair combined to test Courtois just before half-time.
If the US had been second best in the first half, they hung on in the second. Belgium monopolised possession as the US dropped deeper and deeper.
Toby Alderweireld was finding space down the right from where he delivered a cross that Origi headed onto the top of Howard's crossbar. Hazard went close with flick soon after, and the introduction of substitute Kevin Mirallas only reinforced Belgium's dominance. He scythed through the US defence, the ball running to Origi, whose shot was beaten away by Howard.
Moments later, Howard was sprawling low to flick a shot away from Mirallas, his Everton team-mate, before Hazard drew another brilliant save.
The veteran keeper was at it again soon after, tipping Origi's fierce shot over.
Somehow, the US got over the line and into extra time - but the respite was brief.
The introduction of Lukaku had an immediate impact. He burst down the right and although his cross-shot was blocked by Matt Besler, De Bruyne pounced on the loose ball, found a yard of space and shot unerringly into the far corner.
De Bruyne then turned provider to find Chelsea striker, who turned the ball into the net with a brilliant finish at the near post.
With the US apparently dead and buried, there was a twist in the tale. Green, on as a substitute, latched onto Bradley's floated pass and fired a stunning volley beyond Courtois with practically his first touch of the match.
As late as it was, the US found new purpose. Jones poked just wide, before Dempsey found himself in possession eight yards out after a clever free-kick. The stadium held its breath but the American was denied by Courtois once more.
Belgium coach Marc Wilmots: "We had a lot of opportunities, and we dominated the game, and in the end it was well deserved even if it was scary with the US goal.
"Lukaku had been much criticised, and I told him, 'do not worry - the second round might be your day', and that's what happened.
"Tom Howard had a fantastic match but we need to forget about this match and focus on Argentina.
"There shouldn't be any more worries from the media about us not playing football."
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 15van Buyten
- 4KompanyBooked at 42mins
- 5Vertonghen
- 8Fellaini
- 6Witsel
- 14MertensSubstituted forMirallasat 60'minutes
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E HazardSubstituted forChadliat 111'minutes
- 17OrigiSubstituted forLukakuat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vermaelen
- 9Lukaku
- 11Mirallas
- 12Mignolet
- 13Bossut
- 18Lombaerts
- 19Dembélé
- 20Januzaj
- 22Chadli
- 23Ciman
USA
- 1Howard
- 23JohnsonSubstituted forYedlinat 32'minutes
- 3González
- 5Besler
- 7Beasley
- 13Jones
- 20CameronBooked at 18mins
- 19ZusiSubstituted forWondolowskiat 72'minutes
- 4Bradley
- 11BedoyaSubstituted forGreenat 105+2'minutes
- 8Dempsey
Substitutes
- 2Yedlin
- 6Brooks
- 9Jóhannsson
- 10Diskerud
- 12Guzan
- 14Davis
- 15Beckerman
- 16Green
- 17Altidore
- 18Wondolowski
- 21Chandler
- 22Rimando
- Referee:
- Djamel Haimoudi
- Attendance:
- 51,227
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home39
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home17
- Away5
- Corners
- Home19
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home27
- Away11
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Belgium 2, USA 1.
Hand ball by Nacer Chadli (Belgium).
Attempt missed. DeAndre Yedlin (USA) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Julian Green with a cross.
Michael Bradley (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Belgium).
DaMarcus Beasley (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Belgium).
Attempt missed. Jermaine Jones (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Julian Green.
DaMarcus Beasley (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Belgium).
Foul by Omar González (USA).
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Jones (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Geoff Cameron with a cross.
Attempt saved. Clint Dempsey (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Wondolowski with a through ball.
Geoff Cameron (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Belgium).
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Jones (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Bradley.
Julian Green (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Belgium).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Tim Howard.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Omar González.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vincent Kompany.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Jones (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wondolowski with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, USA 1. Julian Green (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Bradley with a through ball.
DeAndre Yedlin (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Belgium).
Second Half Extra Time begins Belgium 2, USA 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Belgium 2, USA 0.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Julian Green replaces Alejandro Bedoya.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, USA 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Michael Bradley (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Jones.
Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jermaine Jones (USA) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jermaine Jones (USA) because of an injury.