Paul McElroy: Sheffield Wednesday sign Hull City winger

Paul McElroy becomes the first arrival at Sheffield Wednesday since the takeover of Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 winger Paul McElroy on a free transfer after his release by Premier League Hull City.

The 19-year-old joins the Championship side on a one-year deal having failed to play a first-team game for Hull.

A predominantly left-sided player, McElroy can also be used at full-back.

"I played in some trial games earlier this year and thankfully did well. Now I want to get a good pre-season in and break into the first team," he said.