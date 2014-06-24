Paul McElroy: Sheffield Wednesday sign Hull City winger

Paul McElroy
Paul McElroy becomes the first arrival at Sheffield Wednesday since the takeover of Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 winger Paul McElroy on a free transfer after his release by Premier League Hull City.

The 19-year-old joins the Championship side on a one-year deal having failed to play a first-team game for Hull.

A predominantly left-sided player, McElroy can also be used at full-back.

"I played in some trial games earlier this year and thankfully did well. Now I want to get a good pre-season in and break into the first team," he said.

