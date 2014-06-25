Febian Brandy: Sheffield United release striker from contract

Brandy's career has included spells with Swansea, Hereford, Gillingham, Notts County and in Greece

Sheffield United have released striker Febian Brandy midway through his two-year contract with the League One club.

The ex-Manchester United trainee, 25, who leaves on the anniversary of his move to Bramall Lane, has been heavily linked with a return to Walsall.

After failed to score for the Blades in 15 appearances.

He fell out of favour when as boss in October, ending last season

He then found the net four times in 20 matches back at the Banks's Stadium.

After an injury-hit start to the season in 2012-13, it was Brandy's return to fitness which helped trigger Walsall's rise up the League One table, his creative ability and seven goals in 27 appearances earning hid end-of-season move to the Blades.