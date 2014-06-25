Marcos Tebar Ramiro: Brentford sign Spanish midfielder

Tebar Ramiro began his career at Real Madrid

Brentford have signed midfielder Marcos Tebar Ramiro after the Spaniard terminated his contract at UD Almeria.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Championship club, with the option for a third year.

"We have tracked Marcos for the last 18 months and we hoped to sign him last summer," Bees boss Mark Warburton said.

"Marcos is a very talented player, excellent tactically and technically. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the squad."

Tebar started his career at Real Madrid and represented Spain at under-16 and under-17 level.

After featuring for Real's B team, he joined second-tier Girona in summer 2010 and spent three seasons with the Catalan club.

He moved to Almeria last summer and featured 25 times in La Liga last season.

"He has been playing against the best teams in Europe and has shown his quality," Warburton told the club website.

"In the meetings we have had with him he has shown us his passion for the game and the project we are evolving at Brentford.

"He is keen to play a major part in how the club moves forward."