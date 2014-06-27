Dan Fitchett: Aldershot Town sign Salisbury City striker

Fitchett was on Wycombe's books for two years until 2011, but did not make a first-team appearance

Conference Premier side Aldershot Town have signed Salisbury City striker Dan Fitchett on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old joined Salisbury in the summer of 2011 and scored 16 goals in 44 league and FA Cup appearances for the Whites last season.

Fitchett spent time in Aldershot's academy set-up as a youngster, but subsequently joined Wycombe.

"This is my local club and I can't wait to get started," England C international Fitchett said.

"Aldershot Town ticked all the boxes for me - the club is really professional, the facilities are great and it's still near-enough a Football League set-up."

The length of his contract with the Shots has not been disclosed.