World Cup 2014: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica (4-3 on pens)

Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica (4-3 pens)

Goalkeeper Tim Krul came off the bench late in extra time and saved two penalties as the Netherlands beat Costa Rica in a shootout to set up a World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

Newcastle's Krul saved from Bryan Ruiz and Michael Umana to send the Dutch through after the game finished 0-0.

Krul's crucial contribution Tim Krul saved as many penalties in this shootout as he has in the past 20 Premier League spot-kicks he has faced.

Wesley Sneijder had hit the woodwork twice for the Dutch, while Robin van Persie's shot was turned onto the bar.

They face Argentina, who beat Belgium, in Sao Paulo on Wednesday in the semis.

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal, who will take charge at Manchester United at the end of the tournament, brought Krul on for Jasper Cillessen in added time at the end of 120 minutes.

And Krul's two saves proved decisive as the Dutch, who had lost each of their previous four World Cup matches that went to extra time, converted all four of their spot-kicks.

Costa Rica had progressed as winners from a group containing Uruguay, Italy and England, and once again impressed with their organisation and energy.

But just as they did against Mexico in the second round, Van Gaal's team found a way through despite being some way short of the fluency they showed in patches during the group phase.

It was 21 minutes before the Netherlands managed an effort on goal.

A sweeping move down the right ended with Dirk Kuyt crossing for Memphis Depay, who laid the ball off for Van Persie.

His low drive was blocked by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who then saved Sneijder's follow-up.

Depay might have done better when he was released by Van Persie, but his stab at the near post was turned away by Navas.

Analysis "It was an incredible decision from Louis van Gaal. You rarely ever see it in a penalty shootout and it's a masterstroke really, a touch of genius. "It would be incredible if he went to Manchester United as a World Cup-winning manager. "It is cruel on Costa Rica, but a Netherlands v Argentina semi-final is one we all look forward to."

Costa Rica's only threat came from Christian Bolanos free-kicks, with one flying just too high for midfielder Celso Borges to connect with, and another headed back across goal by Borges only for Johnny Acosta to fail to make contact.

Navas showed his quality once again when he tipped a bending Sneijder free-kick away from the top corner, but the Netherlands offered little going forward as the second half developed.

After forcing Giancarlo Gonzalez to head off target following a Bolanos set-piece, Ron Vlaar glanced a header high and wide from a whipped Sneijder free-kick at the other end.

When Navas was beaten, Sneijder's curling free-kick bounced away off a post.

As the Netherlands exerted some late pressure, Navas turned away a low drive from Van Persie and the Manchester United striker failed to make contact with a fine Sneijder cross.

Yeltsin Tejeda then diverted a close-range Van Persie effort onto the crossbar as a tiring Costa Rica took the game into extra time.

The Dutch continued to push on, with Navas forced to palm away a Vlaar header, but they could not find a way through, and Costa Rica had a penalty appeal rejected when Vlaar challenged substitute Marcos Urena, who then forced a full-length save from Cillessen.

There was still time for Sneijder's 20-yard drive to strike the crossbar, but it went to a penalty shootout and after Van Persie, Robben, Sneijder and Kuyt converted their penalties, Krul's save from Urena sent the 2010 beaten finalists through to the last four.

Wesley Sneijder hit the woodwork on two occasions

Keylor Navas conceded two goals in five World Cup matches

Bryan Ruiz was the first Costa Rica player to fail to score with a penalty in a shootout in Brazil, at the seventh attempt

Krul was brought on 44 seconds before the final whistle

In the past four World Cups they have qualified for, The Netherlands have reached the semi-finals now three times

Costa Rica had never reached the World Cup quarter-finals before