Peter Clarke played 93 times during his first spell as a permanent Blackpool player, having been on loan at the club in 2002

Blackpool have signed Peter Clarke, Jacob Mellis and Tomasz Cywka, taking the number of contracted senior players at the Championship club to 11.

Centre-back Clarke, 32, returns to Blackpool on a one-year deal with a 12-month option after being released by Huddersfield Town in May.

Ex-Barnsley midfielders Mellis, 23, and Cywka, 26, have agreed similar terms.

Blackpool's summer recruitment has been slowed by a dispute between manager Jose Riga and chairman Karl Oyston.

The pair have struggled to reach an agreement over the club's transfer policy, leaving a depleted squad at Bloomfield Road as more than 20 players have departed since the end of last season, and they are still without a senior goalkeeper.

Polish midfielder Cywka has also had spells with Wigan Athletic and Derby County

All three of the deals announced on Monday are subject to medicals.

Former Everton trainee Clarke spent two seasons with the Seasiders before leaving for Southend in 2006, and has spent the last five years at Huddersfield, for whom he played 224 games.

"I return a more experienced player and someone who can hopefully help the younger players and maybe be a bit of a role model for some of them," he told the club website. external-link

Mellis, who left relegated Barnsley earlier this summer, said: "I'm happy to be here. I'm looking to come here and be successful."

And Cywka, another player to depart Oakwell after their relegation to League One, added: "I've played loads of seasons in the Championship and it's another part of my career here, so I'm looking forward to it. It should be positive."