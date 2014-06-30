Sam Smith: AFC Telford sign striker following exit from Hereford

Striker Sam Smith has become the second player to be signed by AFC Telford United from Conference Premier outcasts Hereford United.

Smith, 24, formerly with Cambridge United and Lincoln, was released by the Bulls before last month's expulsion to the Southern League.

He follows defender Rod McDonald by moving to promoted Telford to remain in the Conference Premier.

AFC Telford summer signings Steve Akrigg (Southport)

Josh Hancock (Witton Albion)

Jonathan Hedge (Grimsby Town)

Rod McDonald and Sam Smith (Hereford United)

Telford have also agreed a new two-year deal with forward Adam Farrell.

But the Bucks, as expected, have lost experienced midfielder Alan Moogan.

Last season's player-coach has left the Bucks Head to take up a community coaching role with Liverpool, while fellow coach and club scout Kevin Lee has left because of work commitments.

Smith is the latest Hereford player to find a new club following their Bulls' sad demise.

As well as McDonald moving on, goalkeeper Dan Lloyd-Weston rejoined former Bulls boss Martin Foyle at Southport, utility man Kingsley James signed for Chester, defender Chris Bush moved to Welling United and striker Dan Walker signed for Braintree.

And striker Michael Rankine, the man who scored the goal which kept Hereford in the Conference Premier on 26 April, only for them to be expelled from the league for failing to pay their debts, has moved to Gateshead.