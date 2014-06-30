Wallace: Chelsea defender to join Vitesse Arnhem on loan

From the section

Chelsea defender Wallace will join Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan to play first-team football.

The 20-year-old Brazilian spent last season on loan at Inter Milan but made just three appearances as a substitute.

He is the seventh Chelsea player to be loaned to Vitesse in the last 12 months following Lucas Piazon, Bertrand Traore, Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Atsu, Gael Kakuta and Sam Hutchinson.

Wallace joined Chelsea from Fluminese in January 2013 for an undisclosed fee.